Looking for a four-legged friend in Kennebunk, ME? These adoptable dogs at Animal Welfare Society are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Doberman Pinscher / Labrador Retriever mix

Doberman Pinscher / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Cream

Black/Cream Shelter: Animal Welfare Society

Phone: (207) 985-3244

Willow is a striking mix of Doberman and Lab, with a sleek black-and-cream coat and a smart, athletic build. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who’s ready for her next chapter, Willow could be your girl.

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Animal Welfare Society

Phone: (207) 985-3244

Nova has a beautiful black-and-white coat and a classic pittie smile. She’s an adult girl looking for a stable, loving home where she can settle in and be part of the family.

👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shar Pei mix

Shar Pei mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Animal Welfare Society

Phone: (207) 985-3244

Poppy is a lovely tan Shar Pei mix with that signature wrinkly charm. She’s an adult pup ready for a calm, caring home to call her own.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Animal Welfare Society

Phone: (207) 985-3244

Tango is a handsome Belgian Malinois mix with a tan coat and alert expression. This adult boy is likely to enjoy activity and structure with a committed adopter.

👉 Meet Tango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Animal Welfare Society

Phone: (207) 985-3244

Corona is another striking Belgian Malinois mix with a fawn coat. He’s an adult dog who will do best with someone ready to give him time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Corona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shar Pei mix

Shar Pei mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Animal Welfare Society

Phone: (207) 985-3244

Daisy is a brown Shar Pei mix with a soft, chocolate-colored coat. She’s an adult girl looking for a gentle home where she can relax and feel safe.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kennebunk, ME, consider visiting Animal Welfare Society or calling (207) 985-3244 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.