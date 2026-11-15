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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Kennebunk
Looking for a four-legged friend in Kennebunk, ME? These adoptable dogs at Animal Welfare Society are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.
Willow
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Cream
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Society
- Phone: (207) 985-3244
Willow is a striking mix of Doberman and Lab, with a sleek black-and-cream coat and a smart, athletic build. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who’s ready for her next chapter, Willow could be your girl.
👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nova
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Society
- Phone: (207) 985-3244
Nova has a beautiful black-and-white coat and a classic pittie smile. She’s an adult girl looking for a stable, loving home where she can settle in and be part of the family.
👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Poppy
- Breed: Shar Pei mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Society
- Phone: (207) 985-3244
Poppy is a lovely tan Shar Pei mix with that signature wrinkly charm. She’s an adult pup ready for a calm, caring home to call her own.
👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tango
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Society
- Phone: (207) 985-3244
Tango is a handsome Belgian Malinois mix with a tan coat and alert expression. This adult boy is likely to enjoy activity and structure with a committed adopter.
👉 Meet Tango and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Corona
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Society
- Phone: (207) 985-3244
Corona is another striking Belgian Malinois mix with a fawn coat. He’s an adult dog who will do best with someone ready to give him time, training, and love.
👉 Meet Corona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daisy
- Breed: Shar Pei mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Society
- Phone: (207) 985-3244
Daisy is a brown Shar Pei mix with a soft, chocolate-colored coat. She’s an adult girl looking for a gentle home where she can relax and feel safe.
👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Kennebunk, ME, consider visiting Animal Welfare Society or calling (207) 985-3244 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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