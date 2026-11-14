Kennebunk’s retail scene is steady, with grocery, pharmacy, and merchandising roles all hiring. If you like staying active and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hader Solutions

Hader Solutions Location: Kennebunk, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll visit local stores to set up displays, keep products looking sharp, and make sure shelves are stocked and organized. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, creative with layouts, and like working on your own across multiple locations.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Kennebunk, ME

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay range: $17.10 – $26.10/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/13/2027

Lead store operations when the manager is away, supervise the crew, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service running smoothly. Good step up if you have retail experience, can work a flexible schedule (some early mornings, overnights, weekends), and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement options.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Location: 65 Portland Rd, Kennebunk, ME

Type: Listed as Full-time , night/overnight stock crew

Listed as , night/overnight stock crew Pay range: $15.90 – $21.60/hour

Night crew role stocking shelves, unloading trucks, and keeping the grocery aisles full and tidy. Expect lots of walking, lifting, and working in cooler/freezer areas—great if you like physical work, a team setting, and quieter overnight shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.