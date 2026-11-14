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🐱 Friendly Kennebunk Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Kennebunk, ME? These adoptable cats at Animal Welfare Society are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love.
Monty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244
Monty is a handsome brown tabby adult cat. If you’re looking for a classic, shorthaired companion, Monty could be your new buddy.
👉 Meet Monty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sammy *Bonded w/ Callie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $60
- Special note: Bonded with Callie — must be adopted together
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244
Sammy is a soft cream-colored adult kitty who comes as part of a bonded pair with Callie. They’re looking for a home where they can stay together. 👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Callie *Bonded w/ Sammy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $60
- Special note: Bonded with Sammy — must be adopted together
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244
Callie is another lovely cream-colored adult cat and Sammy’s best friend. If you’ve been thinking about adopting two cats who already love each other, this bonded pair could be perfect.
👉 Meet Callie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jasper
- Breed: Snowshoe
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory with brown tabby markings
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244
Jasper is a striking Snowshoe mix with cream and tabby coloring. If you like unique-looking cats, Jasper may catch your eye.
👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Loki
- Breed: Domestic Longhair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244
Loki is a fluffy black boy with medium-to-long hair. If you love brushing a silky coat and having a sleek shadow follow you around, Loki might be your match.
👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oscar
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male (neutered)
- Weight: ~12 lbs
- Color: Brown tabby
- Personality: Affectionate, loving, extroverted, gentle, friendly, adventurous, very snuggly, “purring machine” whose love language is headbutts
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244
Oscar is a sturdy young tabby with a big heart. He loves people, cuddles, and giving headbutts, and he’s ready to explore your home and then curl up with you when he’s done.
👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wilma
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Personality: Curious, playful, exploring, a bit mischievous
- Care needs: Regular vet care, healthy diet, clean litter box, playtime, and patience as she grows
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244
Wilma is a young, playful kitty who’s ready to learn about the world. She’ll bring energy, fun, and plenty of cute “kitten moments” to the right home.
👉 Meet Wilma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Kennebunk, Maine, consider visiting Animal Welfare Society or calling (207) 985-3244 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.