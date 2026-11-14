Looking for a new feline friend in Kennebunk, ME? These adoptable cats at Animal Welfare Society are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244

Monty is a handsome brown tabby adult cat. If you’re looking for a classic, shorthaired companion, Monty could be your new buddy.

👉 Meet Monty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $60

Special note: Bonded with Callie — must be adopted together

Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244

Sammy is a soft cream-colored adult kitty who comes as part of a bonded pair with Callie. They’re looking for a home where they can stay together. 👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $60

Special note: Bonded with Sammy — must be adopted together

Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244

Callie is another lovely cream-colored adult cat and Sammy’s best friend. If you’ve been thinking about adopting two cats who already love each other, this bonded pair could be perfect.

👉 Meet Callie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Snowshoe

Snowshoe Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory with brown tabby markings

Cream/Ivory with brown tabby markings Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244

Jasper is a striking Snowshoe mix with cream and tabby coloring. If you like unique-looking cats, Jasper may catch your eye.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Longhair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244

Loki is a fluffy black boy with medium-to-long hair. If you love brushing a silky coat and having a sleek shadow follow you around, Loki might be your match.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Male (neutered)

Male (neutered) Weight: ~12 lbs

~12 lbs Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Personality: Affectionate, loving, extroverted, gentle, friendly, adventurous, very snuggly, “purring machine” whose love language is headbutts

Affectionate, loving, extroverted, gentle, friendly, adventurous, very snuggly, “purring machine” whose love language is headbutts Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244

Oscar is a sturdy young tabby with a big heart. He loves people, cuddles, and giving headbutts, and he’s ready to explore your home and then curl up with you when he’s done.

👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Personality: Curious, playful, exploring, a bit mischievous

Curious, playful, exploring, a bit mischievous Care needs: Regular vet care, healthy diet, clean litter box, playtime, and patience as she grows

Regular vet care, healthy diet, clean litter box, playtime, and patience as she grows Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Welfare Society — (207) 985-3244

Wilma is a young, playful kitty who’s ready to learn about the world. She’ll bring energy, fun, and plenty of cute “kitten moments” to the right home.

👉 Meet Wilma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kennebunk, Maine, consider visiting Animal Welfare Society or calling (207) 985-3244 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.