Tonawanda has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re looking for a loyal friend, these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Age: Young (about 3 years old)

Young (about 3 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tonawanda, NY)

About Sammy:

Sammy is a fun-loving, energetic Shiba Inu who has been a much-loved member of his family. His current owner is looking to rehome him after realizing how much work the Shiba breed can be. Sammy has the classic Shiba traits — with all the positives and challenges that come with them — so he’ll do best with someone who understands the breed and is ready to keep up with his energy and independence.

His owner has also learned that Sammy is not particularly fond of other dogs, so he may do best as the only dog in the home or with a very careful, experienced introduction plan.

The $150 fee is to reflect his breed and to help ensure his new owner is serious and committed.

👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix Age: Young (about 5½ months)

Young (about 5½ months) Gender: Female

Female Weight: ~25 lbs

~25 lbs Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. Animal Rescue

About Olivia:

Olivia is a sweet young pup with a mix of Labrador and Shepherd in her, and she’s already about 25 pounds of “cuteness, brains, and puppy mischief.” She’s still growing and has big, expressive ears that give her tons of personality.

Her rescue notes that you can fill out an adoption application online through their official website, so she’s all set and ready to find a forever home that will guide her through puppyhood with training, playtime, and love.

👉 Meet Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. Animal Rescue

About John:

John is described as a handsome young Labrador/Shepherd mix who’s ready to be your “future best friend.” He loves playing outside, exploring, and being a fun, silly puppy. He’s looking for a family that enjoys activity and will help him grow into a well-mannered adult dog.

Like Olivia, John’s rescue invites you to fill out an adoption application online through their official website.

👉 Meet John and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tonawanda, NY and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider meeting one of these adoptable pups. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.