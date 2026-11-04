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Kenesaw

📅 Kenesaw Fine Arts Night with dinner and student shows

2 days ago
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📅 Kenesaw Fine Arts Night on Friday, November 13

Kenesaw Public Schools is hosting a fun Fine Arts Night, and the whole community is invited.

When: Friday, November 13

  • 6:00 PM – Doors open & spaghetti feed in the South Gym Cafeteria
  • 7:00 PM – Main performances begin

Where: South Gym Cafeteria at Kenesaw Public Schools

What’s happening:

  • 🎭 Kenesaw One Act performing “Attention Detention” by Bradley Hayward
  • 🎤 Kenesaw Choir singing a variety of musical selections

Bring your family, have a spaghetti dinner, and enjoy an evening of theater and music from Kenesaw students.

More Info: 🎨 Join Us for Kenesaw Fine Arts Night! 🎭🎶 - Kenesa...

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