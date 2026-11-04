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Kenesaw
📅 Kenesaw Fine Arts Night with dinner and student shows
2 days ago
📅 Kenesaw Fine Arts Night on Friday, November 13
Kenesaw Public Schools is hosting a fun Fine Arts Night, and the whole community is invited.
When: Friday, November 13
- 6:00 PM – Doors open & spaghetti feed in the South Gym Cafeteria
- 7:00 PM – Main performances begin
Where: South Gym Cafeteria at Kenesaw Public Schools
What’s happening:
- 🎭 Kenesaw One Act performing “Attention Detention” by Bradley Hayward
- 🎤 Kenesaw Choir singing a variety of musical selections
Bring your family, have a spaghetti dinner, and enjoy an evening of theater and music from Kenesaw students.
More Info: 🎨 Join Us for Kenesaw Fine Arts Night! 🎭🎶 - Kenesa...
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