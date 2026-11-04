📅 Kenesaw Fine Arts Night with dinner and student shows

📅 Kenesaw Fine Arts Night on Friday, November 13

Kenesaw Public Schools is hosting a fun Fine Arts Night, and the whole community is invited.

When: Friday, November 13

6:00 PM – Doors open & spaghetti feed in the South Gym Cafeteria

– Doors open & in the 7:00 PM – Main performances begin

Where: South Gym Cafeteria at Kenesaw Public Schools

What’s happening:

🎭 Kenesaw One Act performing “Attention Detention” by Bradley Hayward

performing 🎤 Kenesaw Choir singing a variety of musical selections

Bring your family, have a spaghetti dinner, and enjoy an evening of theater and music from Kenesaw students.