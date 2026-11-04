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Kenesaw

📅 School picture make-up & sports photos on Nov. 4

2 days ago
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📅 School picture make‑up & sports photos on Wednesday, Nov. 4

Picture Make‑up Day at Kenesaw Public Schools is Wednesday, Nov. 4.

  • This is for students who missed August school photos or who need retakes.
  • If your child is getting a retake, please return the original picture packet and include a note explaining why you want the retake.
  • JH Wrestling and Girls Basketball team photos will also be taken that day.
  • Athletes should bring their uniforms and picture packets to school.

If you want updated school or sports photos, make sure your student is ready on Nov. 4 with everything they need.

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