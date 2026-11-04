📅 School picture make-up & sports photos on Nov. 4

📅 School picture make‑up & sports photos on Wednesday, Nov. 4

Picture Make‑up Day at Kenesaw Public Schools is Wednesday, Nov. 4.

This is for students who missed August school photos or who need retakes .

or who . If your child is getting a retake , please return the original picture packet and include a note explaining why you want the retake.

, please and include a you want the retake. JH Wrestling and Girls Basketball team photos will also be taken that day.

and team photos will also be taken that day. Athletes should bring their uniforms and picture packets to school.

If you want updated school or sports photos, make sure your student is ready on Nov. 4 with everything they need.