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Kenesaw
📅 School picture make-up & sports photos on Nov. 4
2 days ago
📅 School picture make‑up & sports photos on Wednesday, Nov. 4
Picture Make‑up Day at Kenesaw Public Schools is Wednesday, Nov. 4.
- This is for students who missed August school photos or who need retakes.
- If your child is getting a retake, please return the original picture packet and include a note explaining why you want the retake.
- JH Wrestling and Girls Basketball team photos will also be taken that day.
- Athletes should bring their uniforms and picture packets to school.
If you want updated school or sports photos, make sure your student is ready on Nov. 4 with everything they need.
More Info: Picture Make-Up & Sports Photos: Wednesday, Nov 4 ...
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