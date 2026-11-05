Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Kenedy

KHS welders earn certifications and scholarships

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bf8gM_1Gp54I2K00

KHS welding students competed in the 1st Annual Region 3 Iron Clash Build-Off against students from across Texas, gaining hands-on experience and learning from industry professionals. Several students earned industry welding certifications, and 5 students received tuition scholarships to continue their welding education.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kenedy ISD

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments