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Kenedy
KHS welders earn certifications and scholarships
6 days ago
KHS welding students competed in the 1st Annual Region 3 Iron Clash Build-Off against students from across Texas, gaining hands-on experience and learning from industry professionals. Several students earned industry welding certifications, and 5 students received tuition scholarships to continue their welding education.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Kenedy ISD
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