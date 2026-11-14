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Kendall County
🚨 Sheriff reports thefts and burglary on Nov. 12, 2026
12 days ago
Recent Kendall County Sheriff’s Office reports for 11/12/2026:
- Identity theft reported around the 0–99 block of Highview Ct., Kendall Township at 9:56 a.m.
- Attempted theft over $500 reported around the 0–99 block of Saugatuck Rd., Oswego Township at 11:42 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported around the 0–99 block of Betty Ln, unincorporated Na Au Say Township at 5:00 p.m.
- Traffic stop at 6:19 p.m. in the 1400 block of Route 34, Yorkville. The driver, Dakota T. Dixson, 25, from the 2000 block of Bittersweet Dr., Plano, was cited for no valid driver’s license and released with a notice to appear in court.
The Sheriff’s Office notes that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. For media questions, email pio@kendallcountyil.gov.
More Info: Sheriff's Office Daily News Release 11/12/26 |...
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