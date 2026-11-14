Recent Kendall County Sheriff’s Office reports for 11/12/2026: Identity theft reported around the 0–99 block of Highview Ct., Kendall Township at 9:56 a.m.

reported around the at Attempted theft over $500 reported around the 0–99 block of Saugatuck Rd., Oswego Township at 11:42 a.m.

reported around the at Residential burglary reported around the 0–99 block of Betty Ln, unincorporated Na Au Say Township at 5:00 p.m.

reported around the at Traffic stop at 6:19 p.m. in the 1400 block of Route 34, Yorkville. The driver, Dakota T. Dixson, 25, from the 2000 block of Bittersweet Dr., Plano, was cited for no valid driver’s license and released with a notice to appear in court. The Sheriff’s Office notes that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. For media questions, email pio@kendallcountyil.gov.

More Info: Sheriff's Office Daily News Release 11/12/26 |...