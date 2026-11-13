🚨 Recent sheriff’s calls in Kendall County – Nov. 12, 2026 The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office reported several incidents on 11/12/2026: Identity theft in the 0–99 block of Highview Ct., Kendall Township at 9:56 a.m.

in the at Attempted theft over $500 in the 0–99 block of Saugatuck Rd., Oswego Township at 11:42 a.m.

in the at Residential burglary in the 0–99 block of Betty Ln, unincorporated Na Au Say Township at 5:00 p.m.

in the at Traffic stop in the 1400 block of Route 34, Yorkville at 6:19 p.m. A 25-year-old male from the 2000 block of Bittersweet Dr, Plano was cited for no valid driver’s license and released with a notice to appear in court. All investigations are ongoing, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. For media questions, email pio@kendallcountyil.gov.

More Info: Sheriff's Office Daily News Release 11/12/26 |...