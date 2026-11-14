Kenai has some solid driving jobs right now, with steady hours and good pay. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Airgas

Airgas Location: Kenai, AK (retail shop)

(retail shop) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.50–$34.00/hour, about 40–45 hours/week

Home every night, Monday–Friday with only occasional weekends. You’ll deliver compressed gas cylinders to local and regional business customers, loading/unloading cylinders and doing pre/post-trip inspections. Requires Class A or B CDL with Hazmat & Airbrake (or Hazmat within 60 days), ability to lift 75 lbs, and 1 year CDL experience or recent trucking school. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and parental leave, plus a $1,000 referral bonus and benefits starting after 30 days.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Kenai, AK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.42–$35.96/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:30 AM–3:30 PM

Drive FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages around Kenai. You’ll handle packages (lift up to 50 lbs, heavier with help), check shipments, and provide customer service. Requires high school diploma/GED, valid license for the vehicle, ability to pass a DOT medical exam, and being at least 21 years old. FedEx notes a comprehensive benefits package; job stays posted until filled.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Kenai, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.42–$35.96/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Very similar to the part-time Courier/DOT role, but full-time weekday hours. You’ll operate company vehicles, deliver and pick up packages, and interact with customers. Same basic requirements: high school diploma/GED, valid license, ability to lift 50 lbs, pass a DOT medical exam, and be 21+. FedEx also points to comprehensive benefits and keeps the posting up until the job is filled.

If one of these fits your license and schedule, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.