💰 Scholarship for Kenai Peninsula seniors with 3.75+ GPA

Graduating in 2027 and planning to go to college? The U.S. JCI Senate Foundation University Scholarship is open now for Kenai Peninsula students.

Key details:

Who can apply: Graduating high school seniors who live in Alaska , are U.S. citizens , and will start college in 2027

Graduating high school seniors who , are , and will Location limit: Must be from the Kenai Peninsula

Must be from the GPA: 3.75 or higher required

required School type: Must attend a college or university in the United States

Must attend a Amount: Varies

Deadline: Tuesday, January 12, 2027 at 5:00 p.m.

To apply and see full instructions, use the attachment linked with this scholarship listing.