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Kenai
💰 JCI Senate scholarship for Kenai Peninsula seniors (GPA 3.75+)
11 days ago
💰 Scholarship for Kenai Peninsula seniors with 3.75+ GPA
Graduating in 2027 and planning to go to college? The U.S. JCI Senate Foundation University Scholarship is open now for Kenai Peninsula students.
Key details:
- Who can apply: Graduating high school seniors who live in Alaska, are U.S. citizens, and will start college in 2027
- Location limit: Must be from the Kenai Peninsula
- GPA: 3.75 or higher required
- School type: Must attend a college or university in the United States
- Amount: Varies
- Deadline: Tuesday, January 12, 2027 at 5:00 p.m.
To apply and see full instructions, use the attachment linked with this scholarship listing.
More Info: U.S. JCI Senate Foundation University Scholarship ...
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