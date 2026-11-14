💰 Vocational scholarship for Kenai Peninsula seniors

Graduating this year and planning to start a vocational or technical program in 2027? The U.S. JCI Senate Foundation has a vocational scholarship open to students on the Kenai Peninsula.

Key details:

Who can apply: Graduating high school seniors who are U.S. citizens

Graduating high school seniors who are GPA: Must be 3.25 or higher

Must be Where you’ll study: You must attend a school in the United States

You must attend a school in the Start date: You must begin your educational program in 2027

You must begin your educational program in Your state must have a JCI Senate scholarship chair/contact listed at www.usjcisenate.org (Scholarship tab)

(Scholarship tab) Amount: Varies

Deadline: Tuesday, January 12, 2027, 5:00 pm

To apply, check the attachment linked with this notice and/or visit www.usjcisenate.org → Scholarship tab for the application and full instructions.