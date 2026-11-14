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Ninilchik
💰 Vocational scholarship for Kenai Peninsula seniors (GPA 3.25+)
11 days ago
💰 Vocational scholarship for Kenai Peninsula seniors
Graduating this year and planning to start a vocational or technical program in 2027? The U.S. JCI Senate Foundation has a vocational scholarship open to students on the Kenai Peninsula.
Key details:
- Who can apply: Graduating high school seniors who are U.S. citizens
- GPA: Must be 3.25 or higher
- Where you’ll study: You must attend a school in the United States
- Start date: You must begin your educational program in 2027
- Your state must have a JCI Senate scholarship chair/contact listed at www.usjcisenate.org (Scholarship tab)
- Amount: Varies
- Deadline: Tuesday, January 12, 2027, 5:00 pm
To apply, check the attachment linked with this notice and/or visit www.usjcisenate.org → Scholarship tab for the application and full instructions.
More Info: U.S. JCI Senate Foundation Vocational Scholarship ...
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