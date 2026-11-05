🛒 Kenai Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kenai’s big-box stores are hiring, and there’s solid money to be made if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Here are several customer service and retail roles hiring now in Kenai, AK:

Employer: Walmart

Location: Walmart Supercenter #4474, 10096 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK 99611

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

Pay: $17 – $30/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Run the front registers, greet shoppers, ring up items, and keep lines moving. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage (medical, vision, dental), 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Kenai, AK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Pick and pack online grocery orders, choose quality items, handle substitutions, and get orders ready for pickup in a fast-paced setting. Offers flexible schedules, associate discounts, and access to health and welfare benefits (medical, dental, 401(k)) for eligible employees, plus vacation/PTO.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Walmart Supercenter #4474, 10096 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK 99611

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $35/hour + performance incentives and possible premiums

Lead the stocking crew, unload trucks, and keep freight moving from the backroom to the sales floor. This is a hands-on role with heavy lifting and possible forklift use, plus Walmart’s full benefits package and paid education programs.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.