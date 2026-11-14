Looking for a loyal friend to share your couch and your walks? These adoptable dogs in Tool, TX are waiting at the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake - Tool Chapter for a family to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake - Tool Chapter

Phone: (903) 432-3422

Jeff is a young, medium-sized Lab mix who’s ready for his new start. If you’re looking for an active buddy to grow up with your family, Jeff could be the one.

👉 Meet Jeff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake - Tool Chapter

Phone: (903) 432-3422

Jessica is a young female Lab mix with lots of life ahead of her. She’s a great choice if you want a medium-sized dog to join you on walks, playtime, and everyday family life.

👉 Meet Jessica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake - Tool Chapter

Phone: (903) 432-3422

Jack is another young Lab mix hoping for a forever home. If you love the Lab personality and want a medium-sized companion, Jack may be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake - Tool Chapter

Phone: (903) 432-3422

Baxter is an adult Chihuahua mix who’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home. His medium size makes him a nice fit for many households.

👉 Meet Baxter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Tool, TX, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake - Tool Chapter or giving them a call at (903) 432-3422 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.