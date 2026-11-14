📅 Christmas kickoff with tree lighting and Santa in Kemah

Kemah is getting into the holiday spirit! Join your neighbors on Thursday, December 3rd at the City Parking Lot for a fun Christmas kickoff.

The event will include:

A tree lighting

Musical performances

Free hot cocoa

Pictures with Santa

And more holiday fun

For more details and sponsorship opportunities, visit “A Kemah Christmas | Kemah, TX” on the city website.