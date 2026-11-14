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Kemah
📅 Christmas kickoff & tree lighting in Kemah Dec. 3
12 days ago
📅 Christmas kickoff with tree lighting and Santa in Kemah
Kemah is getting into the holiday spirit! Join your neighbors on Thursday, December 3rd at the City Parking Lot for a fun Christmas kickoff.
The event will include:
- A tree lighting
- Musical performances
- Free hot cocoa
- Pictures with Santa
- And more holiday fun
For more details and sponsorship opportunities, visit “A Kemah Christmas | Kemah, TX” on the city website.
More Info: Kickoff Christmas in Kemah • Kemah, TX
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