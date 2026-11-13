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Kelso
📅 Kids’ Sensory Playtime: Fishing Game on Nov 13
8 days ago
📅 Sensory Playtime: Fishing Game Day
Bring the kids out for Sensory Playtime on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM.
This session’s activity is a Fishing Game, part of a fun, hands-on series of sensory projects for children.
Location: 351 Three Rivers Drive, Suite 1263, Kelso, WA 98626
Past sessions have included Shaving Cream Slime, Shaving Cream Painting, Rain in a Jar, and Sponge Painting, so you can expect another simple, kid-friendly activity.
Just show up at the listed time and place to join in the fun.
More Info: Calendar • Sensory Playtime
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