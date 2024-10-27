Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KELOLAND

    SDSU edges USD 20-17 in overtime

    By Ian Sacks,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mb0uV_0wNspxoi00

    BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Third-ranked SDSU knocked off No. 4 USD 20-17 in overtime Saturday night. Amar Johnson scored a three-yard touchdown to lift the Jackrabbits.

    The Coyotes scored a field goal to open overtime before the Jacks’ TD.

    Both teams scored on their first drives of the game. Travis Theis ran it in from one yard out to cap off a 10-play, 65-yard opening drive for the Yotes to begin the game. The Jackrabbits answered with a Mark Gronowski one-yard TD run to complete a seven-play, 80-yard drive.

    After punts for both sides, the Jackrabbits found the endzone once again midway through the second quarter. Amar Johnson ran it in from one yard out to give SDSU its first lead of the game, 14-7.

    USD’s Dennis Shorter forced a fumble on SDSU’s Angel Johnson, and Mi’Quise Grace recovered it and returned it 15 yards to the house for the scoop and score to tie the game at 14 with 4:41 left in regulation.

    The Jacks outgained the Coyotes 329-275 and nearly doubled them on the ground (166-85). State converted on half of their 16 third downs, while South Dakota struggled going 3-for-12.

    Gronowski went 20-of-27 for 163 yards through the air. He also rushed for 54 yards and one TD. Johnson rushed for two scores and 17 yards.

    Aidan Bouman converted 20 of his 32 pass attempts for 163 yards. Theis led the rushing attack with 78 yards and one TD on 15 attempts.

    The game’s attendance was 19,351 – fifth largest crowd in State-U history.

    The Jackrabbits are set to host Murray State next Saturday at 2 p.m. The Coyotes have a bye next week before they are set to host Indiana State on Nov. 9.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

    Related Search

    Sdsu footballOvertime victoriesSouth DakotaCollege footballAmerican footballMurray State

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    State-U battle comes down to the wire, SDSU wins in OT
    KELOLAND14 hours ago
    Iowa couple who named Baby Gabriel help grieving parents
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    South Dakota falls 2-0 in home finale
    KELOLAND14 hours ago
    Wildflower Academy’s child care license suspended
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Hills-Beaver Creek rolls to playoff victory
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Search underway for murder suspect after man told 911 bear chased him off a cliff
    KELOLAND18 hours ago
    Hartford man dies in crash; Ellsworth bomber update
    KELOLAND3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Candidate apparel and voting in Minnehaha County
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Pet tortoise, missing over 2 months, found 100 feet from Oklahoma home
    KELOLAND16 hours ago
    Make-a-wish; Halloween safety; rain on the way
    KELOLAND22 hours ago
    Deadwood Police search for stolen electric wheelchair
    KELOLAND17 hours ago
    36 million Corn Poppers were made: How they pick the right ones for the Toy Hall of Fame
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    34-year-old arrested for burglary at Rice Street gas station
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Map: These states have the fewest ‘born-here’ residents
    KELOLAND20 hours ago
    How much candy do you need to buy for trick-or-treaters?
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Dog show taking over the W. H. Lyons building
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Storm Center PM Update: Noticeable Changes are on the Way
    KELOLAND17 hours ago
    8-year-old raises over $1,000 for DAV
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Will you have a three-payday November? How to tell
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Storm Center AM Update: Breezy Saturday; Warmer into Monday
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Friday Scoreboard – October 25
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Wagner youth pleads guilty to manslaughter
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    ‘Just wonderful’: Missouri woman celebrates turning 90 with skydiving
    KELOLAND18 hours ago
    What causes smelly fall mornings?
    KELOLAND20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy