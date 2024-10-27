SDSU edges USD 20-17 in overtime

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Third-ranked SDSU knocked off No. 4 USD 20-17 in overtime Saturday night. Amar Johnson scored a three-yard touchdown to lift the Jackrabbits.

The Coyotes scored a field goal to open overtime before the Jacks’ TD.

Both teams scored on their first drives of the game. Travis Theis ran it in from one yard out to cap off a 10-play, 65-yard opening drive for the Yotes to begin the game. The Jackrabbits answered with a Mark Gronowski one-yard TD run to complete a seven-play, 80-yard drive.

After punts for both sides, the Jackrabbits found the endzone once again midway through the second quarter. Amar Johnson ran it in from one yard out to give SDSU its first lead of the game, 14-7.

USD’s Dennis Shorter forced a fumble on SDSU’s Angel Johnson, and Mi’Quise Grace recovered it and returned it 15 yards to the house for the scoop and score to tie the game at 14 with 4:41 left in regulation.

The Jacks outgained the Coyotes 329-275 and nearly doubled them on the ground (166-85). State converted on half of their 16 third downs, while South Dakota struggled going 3-for-12.

Gronowski went 20-of-27 for 163 yards through the air. He also rushed for 54 yards and one TD. Johnson rushed for two scores and 17 yards.

Aidan Bouman converted 20 of his 32 pass attempts for 163 yards. Theis led the rushing attack with 78 yards and one TD on 15 attempts.

The game’s attendance was 19,351 – fifth largest crowd in State-U history.

The Jackrabbits are set to host Murray State next Saturday at 2 p.m. The Coyotes have a bye next week before they are set to host Indiana State on Nov. 9.

