FBI: video of ballots being destroyed is fake

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) – Russian actors made a widely circulated video falsely depicting mail-in ballots for Donald Trump being destroyed in Pennsylvania.

That’s according to a statement from the FBI and other U.S. officials released Friday.

A video that showed mail-in ballots for Trump apparently being destroyed in a suburban Philadelphia county took off quickly on social media Thursday afternoon.

U.S. officials said in a statement sent by the FBI that they believe the video was “manufactured and amplified” by Russian actors.

The officials say it’s part of “Moscow’s broader effort to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election and stoke divisions among Americans.”

