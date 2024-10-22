Georgia man sentenced in SD for sexual assault of a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia man will spend time in a South Dakota prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl while vacationing in Rapid City.

50-year-old Christopher Thomason was sentenced to five years in prison.

In July, he entered an Alford plea to an amended charge of child abuse and sexual contact.

An Alford plea allows defendants to maintain their innocence while acknowledging that sufficient evidence exists for a conviction.

