    Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden lead singer, dies at 66

    By Derick Fox,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeXmf_0wGCSjiw00

    SALT LAKE CITY ( KTVX ) — Paul Di’Anno, one of the earlier lead singers of Iron Maiden, has died at the age of 66.

    Conquest Music, a U.K.-based record label, confirmed Di’Anno’s death online , saying he had passed at home in England after being “troubled by severe health issues” in recent years.

    Laurel woman dies after crash near Beresford

    Iron Maiden responded to the news in a statement posted to social media, writing that the band was “deeply saddened” by the loss.

    “Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been traveling as a band for almost five decades,” reads a statement posted by the band. “His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world.”

    Di’Anno, born Paul Andrews, fronted Iron Maiden for four years during the band’s earlier years, and appeared on their first two albums: the self-titled “Iron Maiden” in 1980 and “Killers” in 1981.

    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 induction ceremony is heavy on starpower

    Di’Anno and Iron Maiden parted ways in 1981 but continued his musical career with several groups including Di’Anno, Battlezone, and Killers.

    Despite the complications with his health, Conquest Music said Di’Anno continued to entertain fans around the world in a wheelchair, performing over 100 shows since 2023.

    “It’s just so sad he’s gone,” said Steve Harris, one of the founding members of Iron Maiden. “I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

