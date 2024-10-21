Open in App
    • KELOLAND

    Bee hauler; Rapid Valley murder; registration deadline

    By Cale Engelkes,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VrgtO_0wGCRVLr00

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 21. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

    The Tea Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call that is hard to bee-lieve.

    Tea firefighters respond to trailer hauling bees

    A 65-year-old man pled guilty to premeditated murder Monday morning in Pennington County.

    Rapid City man pleads guilty to February murder

    While it hasn’t been as warm as it was yesterday, today has featured yet another round of well above-average temperatures across the region.

    Storm Center PM Update: Warmth backs off through the week

    Two counties contacted by KELOLAND News Monday morning said they’ve had a steady stream of voters registering to vote. Monday is the last day to register to vote on the Nov. 5 election in South Dakota.

    Last chance: Voters register before election

    Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

