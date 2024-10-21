Bee hauler; Rapid Valley murder; registration deadline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 21. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The Tea Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call that is hard to bee-lieve.

A 65-year-old man pled guilty to premeditated murder Monday morning in Pennington County.

While it hasn’t been as warm as it was yesterday, today has featured yet another round of well above-average temperatures across the region.

Two counties contacted by KELOLAND News Monday morning said they’ve had a steady stream of voters registering to vote. Monday is the last day to register to vote on the Nov. 5 election in South Dakota.

