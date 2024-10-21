Sturgis mayor resigns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sturgis Mayor Angela Wilkerson resigned effective immediately on Monday.

Wilkerson resigned after petitions to recall the mayor and have a special election were circulated in the city. In a letter to citizens and city staff, she wrote that she’s faced constant opposition from city council members and intimidation from certain business leaders.

Wilkerson has served as mayor for about seven months. She had been a council member and was elected mayor by the council after former mayor Mark Carstensen abruptly resigned on Feb. 13.

The letter goes on to say she’s stepping back so the attacks can stop and the city can move forward instead of being pushed back.

“I honestly think that the first step is changing the leadership in the mayor’s office to someone who the citizens elect,” Sturgis resident Eric Davis said Monday of the situation. “And of course the mayor is going to have to work incredibly closely with the city council and the city council is going to have to rely on their constituents.”

Voters in the city have forced changes in the city government before.

Voters had approved removing the city manager form of government in favor of a structure that places the mayor in more of a chief executive role in city government. Wilkerson served under that structure.

Recently, Wilkerson proposed budget cuts including some staff positions.

In an Oct. 2 KELOLAND News story, two council members said Wilkerson did not involve the council as much as she should have in her proposed budget.

“In my opinion, she has not been cooperative,” council member Jim Thompson said in the story. He said he was hoping for more communication between the mayor and the council.

“So far, it’s my feeling that there has been pretty poor communication coming out of our CEO/Mayor,” council member Kevin Forrester said in the story.

On Monday, Davis too, said he wanted more communication. “What are the new policies that are going to be created, how are we going to be open and transparent and communicate with our citizens and what do they want for this community?” Davis said. “We haven’t answered that question in a longtime in my view.”

Wilkerson said Monday, “But without knowing if they will be turned in, after much prayer and support, I have made the decision to resign, effective immediately.”

The council is having a meeting on Monday to determine the next steps in the process to replace the mayor.

The resignation of Wilkerson is one of several staff and council resignations in the city over the past several months.

Council member Don Lanpher resigned effectively immediately on Friday. Lanpher cited personal reasons, a city news release said.

Earlier this month two members of the mayor’s administrative team, public works director Rick Bush and police chief Geody VanDewater, resigned from the team, but stayed in their city positions.

The city’s finance director Faye Bueno retired earlier this year and was replaced by Adam Hosch who resigned in August. Lisa Katzenstein, the city’s director of administrative service, also resigned in August.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.