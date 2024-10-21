Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KELOLAND

    Scattered rain; SF morning gunshots; campaign latest

    By Cale Engelkes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ro6Uw_0wFv8QRk00

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 21. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

    Officers responded to reports of gunshots early Monday morning near the 800 block of Summit Avenue in central Sioux Falls.

    Gunshots near Summit Avenue Monday morning

    South Dakota Attorney General’s office announces $5 million dollars will be given in grants to South Dakota organizations.

    Grants offered to SD organizations that help children

    Today is the last day to register to vote in South Dakota.

    Last day to register to vote

    The weather continues to be very dry across KELOLAND, so some opportunities for showers today is big news. Most of the region is still well below normal the past 30 days, registering only a few percentage points above zero.

    Scattered rain chances are ahead later today in southern KELOLAND

    Election Day is two weeks away and both presidential candidates are working on their closing pitches to voters.

    Harris and Trump woo undecided voters

    The House task force on the attempted assassination of former President Trump detailed flaws in the planning and security surrounding Trump’s July 13 rally in Butler, Pa., in an interim staff report released Monday.

    House task force report says Trump assassination attempt was ‘preventable’

    Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Gunshots near Summit Avenue Monday morning
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Scattered showers possible tomorrow; Much warmer early next week
    KELOLAND9 hours ago
    Storm Center PM Update: Spotty Rain Chances into Tuesday
    KELOLAND3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Schulte Subaru in Sioux Falls has been sold
    KELOLAND22 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    SD High School Football Prep Media Rankings – Oct. 21
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Abducted girl found, Christmas in October, warm and dry
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    KELOLAND’s First@4 wins Emmy
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Former KELOLAND employee’s student newscast’s impact
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    KELOLAND3 days ago
    New haunted house provides scares in North Sioux City
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Great Bear gets ready for winter with OctoBEARfest
    KELOLAND22 hours ago
    Getting the party started at the PREMIER Center
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Bee hauler; Rapid Valley murder; registration deadline
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    KELOLAND3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Prescription Take-Back Day is Saturday
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    DEA speaks on National Drug Take-Back Day
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Voters wait in long line to absentee vote in Sioux Falls
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Meth drug bust in Miller; 1 arrested
    KELOLAND17 hours ago
    P!nk postponed; Centerville crash; warm week
    KELOLAND3 days ago
    A pop-up boutique supports families of NICU babies
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Vikings suffer first loss, as Lions mount comeback
    KELOLAND3 days ago
    Penitentiary searches for new warden
    KELOLAND6 hours ago
    USD battles back for fifth straight win, knocks off YSU
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    PUC says Black Hills Power can take on more debt
    KELOLAND22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy