Scattered rain; SF morning gunshots; campaign latest

Officers responded to reports of gunshots early Monday morning near the 800 block of Summit Avenue in central Sioux Falls.

South Dakota Attorney General’s office announces $5 million dollars will be given in grants to South Dakota organizations.

Today is the last day to register to vote in South Dakota.

The weather continues to be very dry across KELOLAND, so some opportunities for showers today is big news. Most of the region is still well below normal the past 30 days, registering only a few percentage points above zero.

Election Day is two weeks away and both presidential candidates are working on their closing pitches to voters.

The House task force on the attempted assassination of former President Trump detailed flaws in the planning and security surrounding Trump’s July 13 rally in Butler, Pa., in an interim staff report released Monday.

