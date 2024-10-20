Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KELOLAND

    RCFD set to compete in world competition

    By Tyler Louder,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqlsP_0wEh7X5d00

    RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –Firefighters train year-round to better take care of their communities.

    A group of Rapid City firefighters, known as the Challenge Team, also trains for a world competition.

    Beginning Monday, five Rapid City firefighters will be representing South Dakota on a international stage.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecRTS_0wEh7X5d00

    “This is just another stepping stone for me to just get my competitive nature out. A lot of the people on the team are the exact same way so they played sports growing up. Just a way for us to compete, get out there and just enjoy working together as a team. But it’s also an individual deal, so being able to push ourselves hard,” RCFD Firefighter and Team Lead Danny Sandvig said.

    1 dead in fiery rollover on Interstate 90

    The Challenge Team also said that this training tower that they now have in Rapid City, helps them better simulate some of the competitions they are going to run into in Nashville.

    The events all translate to work done everyday on the job as a firefighter.

    “There’s good applications for being in scenarios where maybe you do have to pick up a fellow firefighter that went down. So the dummy drag is very similar to that. The Keiser sled is very similar to a forcible entry, just using those same big muscles, trying to get through whatever barriers you have,” RCFD Firefighter Advanced EMT Morgan Helton said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVVtW_0wEh7X5d00

    “Within that physical fitness test it was going upstairs with a 45-pound pack, similar to what we’d have to do on a fire scene. We have to go to a high rise and bring tools with us, any kind of amount of weight. Then if we get up on top of the roof we’ve got to carry equipment all the way up to a roof per say, maybe even on a rope,” Sandvig said.

    Close to 20 different countries will compete.

    The RCFD will be posting updates throughout next week if you are interested in following along as the Challenge Team competes.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Mister Mystery
    3h ago
    Go get 'em, fellas! 💪
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Gunshots near Summit Avenue Monday morning
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Former KELOLAND employee’s student newscast’s impact
    KELOLAND19 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    SD High School Football Prep Media Rankings – Oct. 21
    KELOLAND20 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    How a 13-year-old Meade County girl was found
    KELOLAND19 hours ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    SDSU reflects on shortcomings in Dakota Marker loss
    KELOLAND14 hours ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Epperson, Vikings shut out Winona State
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    KELOLAND’s First@4 wins Emmy
    KELOLAND20 hours ago
    A pop-up boutique supports families of NICU babies
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Abducted girl found, Christmas in October, warm and dry
    KELOLAND5 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Plaza Azteca adds second Sioux Falls location
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Jackrabbits shut out Hawks to close road trip
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Scattered rain chances are ahead later today in southern KELOLAND
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Tea firefighters respond to trailer hauling bees
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy