P!nk postponed; Centerville crash; warm week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 20. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

According to law enforcement one person has been confirmed dead after two cars were involved in a crash two miles south of Centerville Saturday afternoon.

One man has died in a fiery rollover on Interstate 90 in western South Dakota.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has announced the P!nk concert scheduled for Monday in Sioux Falls has been postponed.

Foggy conditions are in place for northeastern portions of KELOLAND…especially in the Aberdeen area. Otherwise, it has been a generally quiet start to the day.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.