    • KELOLAND

    P!nk postponed; Centerville crash; warm week

    By Cale Engelkes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhg9n_0wEg1pzg00

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 20. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

    According to law enforcement one person has been confirmed dead after two cars were involved in a crash two miles south of Centerville Saturday afternoon.

    1 dead in crash near Centerville Saturday

    One man has died in a fiery rollover on Interstate 90 in western South Dakota.

    1 dead in fiery rollover on Interstate 90

    The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has announced the P!nk concert scheduled for Monday in Sioux Falls has been postponed.

    City responds to P!nk postponement

    Foggy conditions are in place for northeastern portions of KELOLAND…especially in the Aberdeen area. Otherwise, it has been a generally quiet start to the day.

    Storm Center AM Update: Unseasonably Warm into Monday

    Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

