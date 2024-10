Man sentenced in deadly crash with a police car

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — A judge in Rapid City Friday sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for a deadly crash that also injured a police officer.

Back in August, 28-year-old Seth Keim pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide for crashing his vehicle into a police car in September of 2023.

The crash killed 27-year-old Lexi Hagen.

Prosecutors say Keim’s blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit and that this was the second time he’s crashed into a patrol car.

Prosecutors say Keim had four prior DUI convictions.

