    Flashback Friday: a 1986 Haunted House

    By Marissa Brunkhorst,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixbqN_0wCDBAdF00

    SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — There’s only 13 days left until Halloween, to celebrate the occasion you may find yourself cautiously creeping through a haunted house.

    In this week’s Flashback Friday, watch as KELOLAND’s Mark Ferree takes us on a haunting good tour for a great cause in 1986.

