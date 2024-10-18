Open in App
    Black Hills sees first snow of the season; 70s and 80s return Sunday

    By Brian Karstens,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDUV9_0wCDB6Ba00

    SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — Light snow has been falling in the Black Hills this morning. You can see some of the minor accumulations on our Terry Peak Camera as of 7am. A mix of light rain and light snow will be possible today.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzQqb_0wCDB6Ba00

    You can see the snow highlights on the map below…the first of the season!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjZIA_0wCDB6Ba00

    On radar, scattered showers are also moving into central KELOLAND. This system is still starved for moisture, but we do expect more scattered activity the next 24 hours.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UI432_0wCDB6Ba00

    The good news for the pheasant opener tomorrow is less wind and cooler temperatures.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uutD_0wCDB6Ba00

    Futurecast shows the contrast in temperatures today, with 30s and 40s in the Black Hills and 70s in southeastern KELOLAND. The rain will remain scattered, but we’ll continue to watch the trends in Nebraska tonight. That moisture will stream northward into KELOLAND. Expect the scattered rain chance to end Saturday afternoon, but another scattered rain chance will return on Monday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMhF_0wCDB6Ba00

    Here are the details of the forecast.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnfDL_0wCDB6Ba00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhlxc_0wCDB6Ba00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYTU1_0wCDB6Ba00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDjeU_0wCDB6Ba00
