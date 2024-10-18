Open in App
    Kidnapping, Tim Johnson funeral, Woonsocket fire

    By Marissa Brunkhorst,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KacmM_0wCD9z6B00

    SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — Here are this morning’s top stories with KELOLAND On the Go.

    A man with a history of domestic abuse is back behind bars, and a prosecutor says his crimes are escalating. 21-year-old Luis Diego is charged with the attempted kidnapping of a woman who was on her way to work.

    Man arrested, accused of stalking and attempted kidnapping

    Senator Tim Johnson’s funeral will be held this morning in Sioux Falls. We will have a special report starting at 10 a.m. central to take a look back at Senator Tim Johnson’s life and legacy.

    Remembering Tim Johnson

    Crews in the Woonsocket area battled a large wildland fire on Thursday. Dry grasslands, low humidity and strong winds have made the area and many parts of South Dakota in extreme fire danger.

    Woonsocket wildland fire contained

    Nikki Larson
    2d ago
    A protection order will not stop him! If the justice system won't protect her, she'd better get a gun.
