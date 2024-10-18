Kidnapping, Tim Johnson funeral, Woonsocket fire

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — Here are this morning’s top stories with KELOLAND On the Go.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KELOLAND This Morning

A man with a history of domestic abuse is back behind bars, and a prosecutor says his crimes are escalating. 21-year-old Luis Diego is charged with the attempted kidnapping of a woman who was on her way to work.

Senator Tim Johnson’s funeral will be held this morning in Sioux Falls. We will have a special report starting at 10 a.m. central to take a look back at Senator Tim Johnson’s life and legacy.

Crews in the Woonsocket area battled a large wildland fire on Thursday. Dry grasslands, low humidity and strong winds have made the area and many parts of South Dakota in extreme fire danger.

For the latest top stories and breaking news, download our news app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.