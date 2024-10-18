Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KELOLAND

    ‘Vegas-sized’ NASCAR weekend expected for South Point 400

    By Justin Walker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BbsM_0wBxV4il00

    LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — NASCAR makes a pit stop in the entertainment capital of the world over the weekend for the Fall NASCAR Weekend , and in 2024, officials have promised the event is “Vegas-sized.”

    Chris Powell, the president and general manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said the event featured great racing, which he said was the most important factor in the event. However, 2024’s edition is set to feature star power on and off the track.

    “[UNLV Football head coach] Barry Odom being able to take time out of his busy schedule to come out and serve as our grand marshal, it’s going to be a special day here for the South Point 400,” Powell said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UTMS_0wBxV4il00
    PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

    Olympic silver medalist Katie Grimes is set to drive in the pace car for the event, and “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood will perform his patriotic anthem.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeKIy_0wBxV4il00
    BROOKLYN, MI – AUGUST 13: A member of the Leap Frogs, the U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team, delivers the American flag during the national anthem prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Additionally, with Navy Week in Las Vegas taking place on Oct. 14 and running through Oct. 20, so an all-star performance by Navy Band Northwest, a jump by the “Leap Frogs,” the Navy’s elite parachute demonstration team, a national anthem performance by Musician 2nd Class Elizabeth Wetzel.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why experts say keeping standard time is ‘undeniably’ better for us
    KELOLAND23 hours ago
    Kyle Larson opens the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs as the title favorite
    KELOLAND18 hours ago
    More than 1,100 acres burned in Woonsocket fire
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Allmendinger takes first victory of the season in Las Vegas
    KELOLAND2 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Kidnapping, Tim Johnson funeral, Woonsocket fire
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter weather outlook: What to expect for South Dakota
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Oglala Sioux Tribe law enforcement find person of interest
    KELOLAND17 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Friday Scoreboard – October 18
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Sturgis stand-off ends; man arrested on several charges
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    KELOLANDlast hour
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    How to watch all the fall NASCAR weekend events from Las Vegas
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Gulf War illness may increase risk for heart disease or stroke
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Why is a Twix called a ‘Twix’?
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    South Dakota outlasts Bison in five-set win
    KELOLAND16 hours ago
    Taken Alive: Johnson ‘beloved across Indian country’
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    KELOLAND22 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Arrowhead Pkwy street closure starts Monday
    KELOLAND5 hours ago
    Late touchdown lifts NDSU over SDSU in Dakota Marker
    KELOLAND12 hours ago
    No injuries reported in Meade County standoff
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Storm Center PM Update: Active Weather Returns Tonight
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    KELOLAND21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy