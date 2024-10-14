Open in App
    • KELOLAND

    Vermillion PD: 145 incidents on D-Days weekend

    By Marissa Brunkhorst,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fvz0F_0w6EZgQR00

    SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion Police Department responded to 145 incidents over the weekend, according to a new post on X.

    Candy and costume drive in Rapid City

    It was Dakota Days, known as D-Days, the homecoming celebration for the University of South Dakota. VPD was on patrol, posting on X as a variety of incidents occur, in their annual virtual ride-along for the occasion.

    The incidents varied from public urination to many DUI’s.

    On Friday, Vermillion police said they responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

    It was also Hobo Day, the homecoming celebration for South Dakota State University. There’s been no information about incidents or calls for service released from Brookings authorities.

    Debbie
    1d ago
    These issues involve alcohol!!
