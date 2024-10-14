Vermillion PD: 145 incidents on D-Days weekend

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion Police Department responded to 145 incidents over the weekend, according to a new post on X.

It was Dakota Days, known as D-Days, the homecoming celebration for the University of South Dakota. VPD was on patrol, posting on X as a variety of incidents occur, in their annual virtual ride-along for the occasion.

The incidents varied from public urination to many DUI’s.

On Friday, Vermillion police said they responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

It was also Hobo Day, the homecoming celebration for South Dakota State University. There’s been no information about incidents or calls for service released from Brookings authorities.

