Shooting, car found in creek, Native Americans’ Day

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO)– Here are this morning's top stories with KELOLAND On the Go.

One teenager has been arrested after shots were fired at a gathering in Pennington County Early Sunday Morning. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. someone called to report gunshots near a residence on West Highway 44 at 1 a.m..

The Deadwood Fire Department found a car at the bottom of a creek on a hillside. Officials say around 9 Saturday night, they were called to a power line that was down around the Broken Boot area, when they found the car nearly flipped upside down.

We are just one-week away from the voter registration deadline in South Dakota. If you want to vote in the November election and are not registered, you have until Monday, October 21st to register.

Today is Native American’s Day. South Dakota was the first state to officially celebrate Native Americans’ Day on the second Monday in October annually. In 1989, Governor George Mickelson proposed that South Dakota change the holiday to Native Americans’ Day. The legislature made it law in 1990.

