Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KELOLAND

    Shooting, car found in creek, Native Americans’ Day

    By Marissa Brunkhorst,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAy1s_0w675OS200

    SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO)– Here are this morning’s top stories with KELOLAND On the Go.

    Close

    Thanks for signing up!

    Watch for us in your inbox.

    KELOLAND This Morning

    One teenager has been arrested after shots were fired at a gathering in Pennington County Early Sunday Morning. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. someone called to report gunshots near a residence on West Highway 44 at 1 a.m..

    Teenager arrested after firing shots

    The Deadwood Fire Department found a car at the bottom of a creek on a hillside. Officials say around 9 Saturday night, they were called to a power line that was down around the Broken Boot area, when they found the car nearly flipped upside down.

    Deadwood responders find car in creek bottom

    We are just one-week away from the voter registration deadline in South Dakota. If you want to vote in the November election and are not registered, you have until Monday, October 21st to register.

    South Dakota voter registration deadline approaching

    Today is Native American’s Day. South Dakota was the first state to officially celebrate Native Americans’ Day on the second Monday in October annually. In 1989, Governor George Mickelson proposed that South Dakota change the holiday to Native Americans’ Day. The legislature made it law in 1990.

    South Dakota prepares to celebrate Native Americans’ Day Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Ronald
    1d ago
    Does anyone have a description of this vehicle? A family who was attending a Event in Rapid City is missing their vehicle! A Ford Fusion!
    Papa Dude
    1d ago
    We have all these different federal holidays to recognize different ethnic groups. So why didn't they give us our own day to celebrate, instead of trying to make Columbus Day Native American Day. It's not right as their are a lot of states that recognize it as Columbus Day. June 25th should be Native American Day. The day our ancestors wiped out General George Armstrong Custer at the battle of Little Big Horn.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    KELOLAND3 days ago
    Thursday shooting: 2 dead, 1 charged
    KELOLAND4 days ago
    Climbers rescued in western South Dakota
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    Vermillion PD: 145 incidents on D-Days weekend
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Body of missing woman who mysteriously vanished riding a horse in Montana is found
    The Independent6 days ago
    South Dakotan making his voice heard in Hollywood
    KELOLAND6 days ago
    41-year-old woman shot in home early Tuesday morning
    KELOLAND21 hours ago
    SD High School Volleyball Prep Media Poll – Oct. 14
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Sioux Falls man gets 10 years for distribution of fentanyl
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    O’Gorman sweeps Brandon Valley in HS volleyball action
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Teenager arrested after firing shots
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com4 days ago
    Endangered missing person in Omaha
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Sioux Falls man sentenced for distributing pounds of meth
    KELOLAND3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Police investigating gunshots fired into homes
    KELOLAND13 hours ago
    Group associated with polygamous sect builds fences on US Forest Service lands
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Authorities ask for help with Pine Ridge robbery
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Carter’s Grave is Vandalized – Again
    bylocalnews.com4 days ago
    The Deaths of Arnold Archambeau and Ruby Bruguier in Lake Andes South Dakota
    citytowner.com3 days ago
    KELO-TV to air Tim Johnson funeral Friday
    KELOLAND15 hours ago
    Newlywed mother of 4 died after her sister-in-law’s boyfriend, who blamed her for his relationship’s ups and downs, broke into her home and shot her before turning the gun on himself
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    After accidental clothing donation to Goodwill, woman asks for help to locate 20 knitted sweaters
    kkco11news.com4 days ago
    Hull, Iowa man charged with 2 counts of attempted murder
    KELOLAND21 hours ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy