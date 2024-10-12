Open in App
    • KELOLAND

    Sunday Boredom Busters: October 13th

    By Perry Groten,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJjER_0w4i2zng00

    SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Kids Day at the Jaycees Feargrounds in Sioux Falls. The haunted house, located at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, will leave the lights on for a non-scary trick-or-treating event for children from 2-4 p.m. Tickets must be purchased at the gate for $10. One adult gets in for free. Tickets are discounted with a donation of a canned food donation.

    Activities during the Black Hills Pow Wow at The Monument in Rapid City include an arts & info trade show from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Barnett Fieldhouse. A veterans grand entry takes place at 12:45 p.m. in the Summit Arena, followed by a dancer grand entry at 1:30 p.m.

    The Rand Jam Battle of the Bands is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The event, named in memory of Dr. Eldon Rand, is taking place at the Prairie View Event Hall in Tea, SD from 1-5 p.m.

    Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton, SD is hosting a Pumpkin Festival. New this year: a giant pumpkin cannon and apple cannons. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Fall Festivals in KELOLAND include Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD and Mazing Acres in Yankton. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festivals runs every weekend through this month.

    Boo! Your first look inside the Jaycees Feargrounds

    The Sioux Falls Home Expo features experts who will help you with your next home improvement project. It’s taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    The Crossthreads Fiber Guild is hosting Fiber Fun at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Everyone interesting in knitting, crocheting and needle work is invited to work on projects from 1-4 p.m.

    Night of the Living Dead: A Live Radio Play is base on the 1960’s cult horror movie. The performance is at 2 p.m. in the Schulte Room of the Washington Pavilion. Tickets are $20.

    Also at the Pavilion, the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium features T. Rex, Cities of the Future and Experience the Aurora.

    Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Monster House and Ghostbusters, both rated PG, plus An American Werewolf in London, rated R.

    New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Piece by Piece, rated PG, Average Joe, rated PG-13, Terrifier 3, NR and Saturday Night, rated R.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

