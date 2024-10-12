Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KELOLAND

    Storm Center PM Update: Cooler into Early Next Week

    By Adam Rutt,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqLYu_0w4i1C1e00

    SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Some showers made a rare appearance in northeastern KELOLAND this morning. While it only amounted to a few hundredths of an inch in some areas, it’s better than what we’ve seen for a better part of the last three week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lggJi_0w4i1C1e00

    Though we need A LOT more than this, it’s at least a promising sign that a gradual pattern shift may try to come along. The key word here is “gradual”…as much of the extended forecast is dry overall.

    The rest of the weekend and much of the upcoming week is looking like it’ll continue the dry and unremarkable pattern with a ridge of high pressure holding steady yet again. We’ll get some clouds on occasion, especially later in the week, but it won’t amount to much of anything for the time being.

    By the end of the week, we may actually have a frontal boundary worth talking about. Some moisture finally makes itself available as a cold front pushes eastward. Overnight on Thursday into early Friday, we’ll see those shower chances in western KELOLAND…with rain chances pushing eastward through Friday into Friday night. It may not be too much rain in the grand scheme of things and the chances to see anything are far from a guarantee, but if the pattern holds it’ll still be our best chance for rain in nearly a month.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atGao_0w4i1C1e00

    In terms of temperatures, we do have some chilly weather on the way after the weekend. Frost advisories may be needed overnight into Monday and Tuesday with lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. Keep this in mind if you have any plants that are sensitive to colder temperatures.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HBJl_0w4i1C1e00

    Daytime highs may not escape the 50s on those days as well before we warm up ahead of the aforementioned front by Thursday…where 70s return and stay into Friday.

    Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbU76_0w4i1C1e00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8QwJ_0w4i1C1e00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9rOf_0w4i1C1e00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KJkA_0w4i1C1e00
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Thursday shooting: 2 dead, 1 charged
    KELOLAND3 days ago
    Vermillion PD: 145 incidents on D-Days weekend
    KELOLAND13 hours ago
    Storm Center PM Update: Chilly Nights Linger for a Bit
    KELOLAND5 hours ago
    Sioux Falls man indicted on grand theft charge in Lincoln County
    KELOLAND3 days ago
    Sioux Falls man sentenced for distributing pounds of meth
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Sioux Falls man gets 10 years for distribution of fentanyl
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Endangered missing person in Omaha
    KELOLAND6 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Shooting, car found in creek, Native Americans’ Day
    KELOLAND14 hours ago
    SD High School Football Prep Media Poll – Oct. 14
    KELOLAND5 hours ago
    Rising chocolate prices impact Halloween candy choices
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Storm Center AM Update: Dry Weekend; Chilly by Monday
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Boo! Your first look inside the Jaycees Feargrounds
    KELOLAND3 days ago
    Native Americans’ Day; chilly week; DACA lawsuit
    KELOLAND9 hours ago
    Crazy Horse Memorial hosts Native Americans’ Day Celebrations
    KELOLAND10 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Chilly start to the week; Big warm-up and windy weather ahead
    KELOLAND14 hours ago
    Native Americans’ Day; Pine Ridge robbery; Jackley in ND
    KELOLAND6 hours ago
    Storm Center AM Update: Frost Headlines to Start the Week
    KELOLAND1 day ago
    Undercooked bear meat behind outbreak that sickened 10: CDC
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Authorities ask for help with Pine Ridge robbery
    KELOLAND7 hours ago
    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    USD uses complete performance for fourth straight win
    KELOLAND23 hours ago
    Friday Scoreboard – October 11
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Augustana claims season opening win against Long Island
    KELOLAND2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy