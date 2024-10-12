Storm Center PM Update: Cooler into Early Next Week

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Some showers made a rare appearance in northeastern KELOLAND this morning. While it only amounted to a few hundredths of an inch in some areas, it’s better than what we’ve seen for a better part of the last three week.

Though we need A LOT more than this, it’s at least a promising sign that a gradual pattern shift may try to come along. The key word here is “gradual”…as much of the extended forecast is dry overall.

The rest of the weekend and much of the upcoming week is looking like it’ll continue the dry and unremarkable pattern with a ridge of high pressure holding steady yet again. We’ll get some clouds on occasion, especially later in the week, but it won’t amount to much of anything for the time being.

By the end of the week, we may actually have a frontal boundary worth talking about. Some moisture finally makes itself available as a cold front pushes eastward. Overnight on Thursday into early Friday, we’ll see those shower chances in western KELOLAND…with rain chances pushing eastward through Friday into Friday night. It may not be too much rain in the grand scheme of things and the chances to see anything are far from a guarantee, but if the pattern holds it’ll still be our best chance for rain in nearly a month.

In terms of temperatures, we do have some chilly weather on the way after the weekend. Frost advisories may be needed overnight into Monday and Tuesday with lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. Keep this in mind if you have any plants that are sensitive to colder temperatures.

Daytime highs may not escape the 50s on those days as well before we warm up ahead of the aforementioned front by Thursday…where 70s return and stay into Friday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

