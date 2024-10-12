Boeing laying off 10% of workers in upcoming months

SEATTLE, WA (Associated Press) — The giant aircraft maker Boeing said Friday it will lay off about 10% of its workers – about 17,000 people – in the coming months.

The company has been losing money for more than five years, and now it’s dealing with a strike that has shut down factories in the Seattle area.

New CEO Kelly Ortberg says in a memo to staff that the job cuts over the coming months will include executives, managers and employees.

The company has been ordering rolling temporary furloughs, but said will end because of the impending layoffs.

