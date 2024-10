KELOLAND Sports at Summit League Media Day

Click the media player above to watch the Summit League Media Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League is set to host their 2024 Basketball Media Day on Tuesday and KELOLAND Sports will have live coverage from the event.

Both the men’s and women’s teams from SDSU and USD are set to speak with media at the event.

KELOLAND Sports will interview the coaches and select players who are at the event.

The live coverage will be available in the video player at the top of the screen, prior to the interviews.

SCHEDULE

Team Time Coach Player USD Women 12:30 PM Carrie Eighmey Alex Hempe, Grace Larkins USD Men 1:15 PM Eric Peterson Paul Bruns, Kaleb Stewart SDSU Women 1:45 PM Aaron Johnston Brooklyn Meyer, Paige Meyer SDSU Men 2:30 PM Eric Henderson Oscar Cluff, Kalen Garry

KELOLAND Sports’ Grant Sweeter and Ian Sacks will sit down with the coaches and players to preview the upcoming seasons.

