SDSU, NDSU matchup set for prime time Oct. 19

FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) — Next week’s Dakota Marker matchup between South Dakota State and North Dakota State will be played in prime time before a national television audience, officials from the Missouri Valley Football Conference and ESPN announced Monday.

A determination for the exact kickoff time and broadcast channel will be made following this weekend’s games. Start time for the Oct. 19 contest at the Fargodome will be either 6:30 p.m. Central Time on ESPNU or 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Jackrabbits are currently ranked No. 1 in the Football Championship Subdivision polls, with NDSU at No. 2. SDSU hosts Youngstown State on Hobo Day this Saturday at 2 p.m., while the Bison travel to Southern Illinois.

Kickoff time and broadcast information for the Jackrabbits’ Oct. 26 Interstate Series game against South Dakota at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium also is slated to be announced early next week.

