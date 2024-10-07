Open in App
    • KELOLAND

    SD High School Football Prep Media Poll – Oct. 7

    By Grant Sweeter,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcIyo_0vxu6GK000

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

    Class 11AAA
    1. Harrisburg (21) 6-0 113 1
    2. Brandon Valley (2) 6-0 94 3
    3. Lincoln 5-1 67 2
    4. Jefferson 5-1 48 4
    5. O’Gorman 2-4 22 5
    Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1

    Class 11AA
    1. Brookings (18) 5-1 110 2
    2. Spearfish (3) 5-1 87 5
    3. Yankton (2) 4-2 63 3
    4. Watertown 4-2 55 1
    5. Tea Area 4-2 30 4

    Class 11A
    1. SF Christian (23) 6-0 115 1
    2. Lennox 5-1 90 2
    3. Dell Rapids 5-1 70 3
    4. Dakota Valley 4-2 47 4
    5. West Central 3-3 16 5
    Receiving votes: Madison 4, Canton 3.

    Class 11B
    1. Winner (21) 6-0 113 1
    2. Sioux Valley (2) 6-0 89 2
    3. Elk Point-Jefferson 5-1 72 3
    4. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 5-1 43 4=
    5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-2 25 5
    Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 3.

    Class 9AA
    1. Parkston (20) 6-0 112 1
    2. Hamlin (3) 7-0 95 2
    3. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 67 3
    4. Viborg-Hurley 5-1 41 4
    5. Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 5-1 12 5
    Receiving votes: Hill City 8, Kimball/White Lake 6, Leola/Frederick Area 4.

    Class 9A
    1. Howard (22) 6-0 114 1
    2. Wall (1) 6-0 85 2
    3. Warner 6-0 70 3
    4. Wolsey-Wessington 6-0 51 4
    5. Harding County/Bison 6-1 25 5

    Class 9B
    1. Avon (23) 6-0 115 1
    2. Dell Rapids St. Mary 6-0 91 2
    3. Faulkton Area 4-2 68 3
    4. Sully Buttes 5-1 39 4
    5. Canistota 4-2 18 5
    Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 13, Kadoka Area 1

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

