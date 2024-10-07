Open in App
    SD High School Volleyball Prep Media Poll – Oct. 7

    By Grant Sweeter,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGxhA_0vxu0zob00

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 7, 2024. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

    CLASS ‘AA’
    1. Harrisburg (13) 12-0 65 1
    2. S.F. Jefferson 10-1 52 2
    3. S.F. Washington 9-2 33 4
    4. O’Gorman 8-4 31 3
    5. Watertown 15-4 14 5

    CLASS ‘A’
    1. Dakota Valley (10) 18-2 62 1
    2. Dell Rapids (3) 20-2 54 2
    3. S.F. Christian 14-10 38 3
    4. Miller 17-1 24 4
    5. Baltic 15-3 13 5
    RECEIVING VOTES: Elk Point-Jefferson (18-3) 2; Hamlin (15-1) 1; Sioux Valley (16-1) 1

    CLASS ‘B’
    1. Chester Area (13) 19-2 65 1
    2. Burke 22-1 50 2
    3. Warner 18-4 36 3
    4. Hitchcock-Tulare 23-0 31 4
    5. Northwestern 19-4 6 5
    RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (13-3) 3; Gayville-Volin (20-4) 3; Kadoka Area (14-3) 1

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

