Keller’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and hospitals adding staff to keep up with local families. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay close to home and work in patient care.

Employer: Varsity Orthopedics

Varsity Orthopedics Location: Keller, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Work with pediatric and young adult patients (ages 1–20) using a U-arm digital radiography system. Great fit if you’re an R.T. (R) with at least a year of digital U-arm experience and want a steady rotating three-day weekday schedule.

Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Alliance

Location: Fort Worth, TX 76244 (serves Keller/North Fort Worth area)

(serves Keller/North Fort Worth area) Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), Days 7A–7P with rotating weekends/holidays

with rotating weekends/holidays Unit: Med Surg 2nd Floor North, floats to other Med Surg units and ED Hold

Ideal for RNs with at least 1 year of experience or RN residency completion who like variety and teamwork. Role comes with a full benefits package (401k, PTO, medical, dental, parental leave, tuition help, loan repayment) in a 151-bed, Joint Commission–accredited hospital.

Employer: Vine Family Medicine

Location: Keller, TX 76248 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $21.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, paid time off

Support a busy family medicine clinic with vitals, rooming, basic lab work, and EMR documentation. Great for a Certified Medical Assistant with 1+ year EMR experience who wants steady hours, benefits, and direct impact on patient care.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.