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🏥 Keller, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings Hiring Now
Keller’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and hospitals adding staff to keep up with local families. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay close to home and work in patient care.
X-Ray Tech - Part Time
- Employer: Varsity Orthopedics
- Location: Keller, TX (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour
Work with pediatric and young adult patients (ages 1–20) using a U-arm digital radiography system. Great fit if you’re an R.T. (R) with at least a year of digital U-arm experience and want a steady rotating three-day weekday schedule.
RN II Float - Med Surg - Full Time, Days
- Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Alliance
- Location: Fort Worth, TX 76244 (serves Keller/North Fort Worth area)
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), Days 7A–7P with rotating weekends/holidays
- Unit: Med Surg 2nd Floor North, floats to other Med Surg units and ED Hold
Ideal for RNs with at least 1 year of experience or RN residency completion who like variety and teamwork. Role comes with a full benefits package (401k, PTO, medical, dental, parental leave, tuition help, loan repayment) in a 151-bed, Joint Commission–accredited hospital.
Certified Medical Assistant
- Employer: Vine Family Medicine
- Location: Keller, TX 76248 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $21.00/hour
- Benefits: Dental, health, vision, paid time off
Support a busy family medicine clinic with vitals, rooming, basic lab work, and EMR documentation. Great for a Certified Medical Assistant with 1+ year EMR experience who wants steady hours, benefits, and direct impact on patient care.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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