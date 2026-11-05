🌿 Keller pet care jobs: multiple flexible roles with animals

Keller is a great spot right now if you love working with animals. These local pet care jobs offer flexible hours and hands-on time with dogs and other pets.

Employer: Paws & Claws Pet Sitting Services

Paws & Claws Pet Sitting Services Location: Keller, TX (multiple client homes)

(multiple client homes) Type: Contract, Part-time

Pay: Up to $16.00/hour

You’ll visit pets in their homes to feed, walk, play, give meds (training available), and sometimes stay overnight. This is a good fit if you want a flexible schedule, like working solo, and don’t mind driving between visits.

Employer: The Pet Parlor

Location: Keller, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Contract

Pay: $12.00–$15.00/hour, based on experience

Work in a grooming shop bathing and drying dogs, brushing coats, and helping with nails and ears. Great entry role if you love dogs, want to learn grooming skills, and like a team environment. Interviews are held on Wednesdays.

Employer: The Pet Parlor

Location: Keller, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Contract

Pay: 40%–50% commission (about $25,000–$40,000/year, depending on skill and volume)

Experienced groomers can step into an established shop and earn commission on each groom. You’ll handle full grooms, breed cuts, and customer consults—ideal if you already have tools, solid grooming skills, and want to grow your own clientele. Interviews are held on Wednesdays.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the next round of interviews.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.