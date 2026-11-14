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🏥 Keizer, Oregon Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Growth Paths
Keizer’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like caring for people and want steady, local work, these roles are worth a look.
Graduate Nurse Assistant (Graduate NA)
- Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Keizer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center)
- Location: Keizer, OR
- Type: Part-time (also notes Full-Time & PRN options)
- Pay: $23.24/hr
Hands-on start to your nursing career in a skilled nursing center. Great if you just finished an NA course and want experience, tuition help, and career growth to CNA with solid benefits.
On-Call Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Keizer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center)
- Location: Keizer, OR
- Type: PRN / On-call
- Pay: $48.00–$49.25/hr (based on licensed experience)
Flexible PRN RN role with 1–2 shifts per week and 2 weekend shifts per month. Includes a 3‑month Long Term Care New Nurse Residency and extra training support, ideal for new or transitioning nurses.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic
- Location: Keizer, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Focus on preventive care and patient education: screenings, medical history review, and hygiene procedures. Good fit if you like detailed charting and building long-term patient relationships.
On-CALL Caregiver for ALL shifts
- Employer: Brookdale Senior Living
- Location: Keizer, OR
- Type: Part-time / On-call
- Pay: Base pay range not listed (depends on skills and experience)
Serve seniors with daily care, light housekeeping, and conversation in a large, well-known senior living company. Offers career paths to CNA/Medication Tech and access to a wide range of benefits depending on hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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