Keene’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for respiratory therapists and a solid local opening in orthodontics. If you’re in patient care and open to travel or learning something new, this list is worth a look.

Employer: Miller Orthodontic Specialists

Miller Orthodontic Specialists Location: Keene, NH & Brattleboro, VT (in-person, rotating offices)

(in-person, rotating offices) Type: Full-time, 32–36 hrs/week

Pay: $20–$32/hour

Experience: No dental experience required; people skills and comfort with kids/teens are key.

Chairside role helping with braces and clear aligners in a fun, family-focused practice. Paid training, PTO, 401(k), HSA, CE credits, and they’ll help you get CPR and state dental assistant registration. Application includes a short 60–90 second intro video.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Keene, NH

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Package up to $2,362/week (varies by experience/location)

Travel RRT role providing critical respiratory care on night shifts. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) matching, licensing reimbursement, and nationwide agency support.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Keene, NH

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Estimated $1,917/week

Another Focus Staff RRT contract in Keene with similar duties and night schedule, but a different pay package and start date. Includes health coverage, 401(k) match, travel and licensing reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Nightingale Nurses Location: Keene, NH

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Estimated $2,408/week

Night-shift RRT travel assignment with a well-known travel nurse agency. Aimed at experienced hospital RRTs looking for high weekly pay and full travel support.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Keene, NH

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Estimated $2,411/week

Travel RRT role with strong benefits: weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), CE, housing options, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, and referral bonuses.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Keene, NH

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Estimated $2,295/week

Night RRT contract with weekly pay, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, mileage reimbursement, and license/cert reimbursement. Good fit if you like strong recruiter and clinical support.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Keene, NH

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 3x12, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Estimated $2,352/week

RRT contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Includes Day 1 medical, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, travel reimbursement, referral bonuses, and an on-staff clinical support team.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Keene doesn’t always have this many healthcare options at once.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.