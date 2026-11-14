Keene’s schools and college scene are busy right now, with a few solid roles for people who love teaching, mentoring, and hands-on learning. If you like working with students—from high schoolers to college creatives—these are worth a look.

Employer: Keene High School / SAU 29

Keene High School / Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time, Interim (rest of this school year)

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about helping high school students with academic, career, and social-emotional growth. Comes with health & dental, student loan repayment, disability coverage, NH Retirement System, and strong professional development support.

Employer: Keene State College

Location: Keene, NH

Type: Part-time, Adjunct

Pay: $840 per credit (terminal degree); $800 per credit (non-terminal)

Teach credit courses in Theatre and Dance—design lessons, grade, and mentor students in a creative department. Good fit if you have a terminal degree or strong professional experience and want flexible, part-time college teaching.

Employer: Keene State College

Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time, salaried (academic year: mid-Aug–mid-May)

Anticipated Salary: $50,000–$53,000 annually (academic year); broader pay range: $52,520–$93,640

Manage and teach in SPDI, Architecture, and Construction Management labs—support fabrication, prototyping, and makerspace-style work. Great if you like hands-on equipment, student mentoring, and lab management, and want union-represented work with college benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings on the same sites. Don’t wait too long; education jobs in Keene tend to move fast once the right person applies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.