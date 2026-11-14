Keene’s social services scene is busy right now, with new recovery programs and faith-based outreach growing fast. If you like helping people one-on-one, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Location: Keene, NH (Southern NH area)

(Southern NH area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Faith-based role serving coaches and athletes through FCA’s Christian sports ministry. You’ll lead Bible studies, mentor volunteers, build donor support, and help grow FCA programs across Southern NH while working closely with the Area Director and Advisory Team.

Employer: ANEW Behavioral Health

Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$21 per hour

Support residents in a new sober living facility overnight, keeping the space safe and substance-free while helping clients follow their recovery plans. You’ll work with a clinical team, run groups, handle UDS collection, and get full-time benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays).

Employer: ANEW Behavioral Health

Location: Keene, NH

Type: Listed as Full-time (title notes Part Time )

Listed as (title notes ) Pay: Not listed

Help launch and run ANEW’s new sober living program by providing case management and recovery support to people with substance use disorders. This role focuses on recovery planning, skills-building, and connecting residents with treatment and community resources, with flexible hours including some evenings/overnights.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.