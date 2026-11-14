Keene’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to store leadership. Here are several local roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Domino's (family-run, locally owned)

Domino's (family-run, locally owned) Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Pay: Not listed

You’ll be the friendly voice taking orders and helping customers, with flexible hours, menu discounts, and access to 401(k), health, dental, and vision (benefits depend on hours). No experience needed—just a good attitude and being 16+.

Employer: American Greetings

Location: Keene, NH (route also covers Rindge, NH)

(route also covers Rindge, NH) Type: Listed as Internship / Part-time merchandiser

Listed as Pay: $15.30/hr to $17.00/hr after 1 year

Light, very part-time work (about 2 hrs/week, more around holidays) setting up greeting cards and party goods in local stores. Includes paid training, flexible schedule, and 401(k) with company match; no experience required, but you must be 18+ with reliable transportation.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.16 – $48.56 per hour

This is a fast-track program into a Walgreens Store Manager role, covering both front-end and pharmacy operations. You’ll get structured training, leadership coaching, and experience running a full store; requires solid retail management background and flexibility to work varied hours and transfer within the area.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.05 – $19.26 per hour

Front-line role greeting guests, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after 6 months, plus room to grow inside a large, long-standing company.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.