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🛒 Keene, NH Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles Open
Keene’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to store leadership. Here are several local roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Customer Service Rep (03205)
- Employer: Domino's (family-run, locally owned)
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll be the friendly voice taking orders and helping customers, with flexible hours, menu discounts, and access to 401(k), health, dental, and vision (benefits depend on hours). No experience needed—just a good attitude and being 16+.
Support Merchandiser
- Employer: American Greetings
- Location: Keene, NH (route also covers Rindge, NH)
- Type: Listed as Internship / Part-time merchandiser
- Pay: $15.30/hr to $17.00/hr after 1 year
Light, very part-time work (about 2 hrs/week, more around holidays) setting up greeting cards and party goods in local stores. Includes paid training, flexible schedule, and 401(k) with company match; no experience required, but you must be 18+ with reliable transportation.
Store Manager Unassigned
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.16 – $48.56 per hour
This is a fast-track program into a Walgreens Store Manager role, covering both front-end and pharmacy operations. You’ll get structured training, leadership coaching, and experience running a full store; requires solid retail management background and flexibility to work varied hours and transfer within the area.
Guest Service Associate / Cashier
- Employer: Global Partners LP
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.05 – $19.26 per hour
Front-line role greeting guests, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after 6 months, plus room to grow inside a large, long-standing company.
If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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