Keene has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, especially if you like keeping buildings running smoothly and looking sharp.

Employer: Markem-Imaje (Dover Imaging & Identification segment)

Markem-Imaje (Dover Imaging & Identification segment) Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm

Pay: Not listed (eligible for discretionary bonus)

Work on commercial HVAC systems and industrial steam boilers as part of the facilities team. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, snow cleanup, and use a building management system, so it’s a good fit if you have 3–5 years HVAC experience and like a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Monadnock Food Co-op

Location: 34 Cypress St, Keene, NH 03431

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 5:00am–1:00pm (must be available for this schedule)

(must be available for this schedule) Pay: Starts at $17.00/hour, more with experience

Keep the co-op clean, safe, and welcoming for shoppers and staff, inside and out. Comes with strong perks like a 20% store discount, 401(k) with up to 4% match, health/dental/vision options, paid time off, and fun staff events.

(Same role also listed on Indeed: Custodian – Full-time)

Employer: Covenant Living of Keene

Location: Keene, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.50 – $20.48/hour (actual offer depends on experience, skills, etc.)

Help care for a senior living campus with floor care, general cleaning, and light maintenance like moving furniture, changing bulbs, and handling linens. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, 6 paid holidays, 403(b) with 3% match, and access to a fitness center at most locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—employers here are often open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.