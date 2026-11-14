Keene’s healthcare scene is buzzing with travel contracts and flexible roles, especially for allied health, PTs, RNs, and psych NPs. If you’re open to travel or a new full-time spot, there’s a lot here with strong weekly pay and solid benefits.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source

Wellspring Nurse Source Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days

Under EKG/EEG/ECHO supervision, you’ll scan patients of all ages in a small community hospital. 2+ years Echo experience, ARDMS (RDCS), all age groups, and your own vehicle are required.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts

Echo Tech role in a non‑invasive cardiology lab doing 2D, M‑mode, and Doppler studies. Comes with weekly pay, housing or stipend, health insurance, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

ALOIS Healthcare Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days

Echo Tech role focused on detailed cardiac imaging of chambers, walls, and valves. ALOIS highlights industry‑leading pay, housing stipends, and CE credits for “warriors in scrubs.”

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days

Echo Tech contract with a Joint Commission–accredited agency offering day‑one health, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel reimbursements.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days

Cardiac Sonographer (Echo Tech) role supporting advanced cardiovascular care. Includes day‑one medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing stipends, loyalty and referral bonuses, and licensure reimbursement.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days

Echo Tech position doing advanced echocardiograms and assisting with result interpretation. Trustaff offers industry‑leading pay, guaranteed weekly hours, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10 hrs/week, days

Radiation Therapist role with a light weekly hour load, ideal if you want extra flexibility. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, referral bonuses, and 24/7 support.

Employer: CHE Behavioral Health Services

CHE Behavioral Health Services Location: Keene, NH (long‑term care/rehab sites)

Keene, NH (long‑term care/rehab sites) Type: Full‑time or Part‑time, weekdays only

PMHNP or experienced PA role with no nights, weekends, or on‑call, steady caseloads, and work in SNFs, rehab, and assisted living. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision (FT), 401(k) with match, malpractice, and free CEUs.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x12s (days or nights)

L&D RN at an 86‑bed acute care hospital using Epic. Aya provides day‑one premium benefits, 401(k) match, paid housing or stipend, sick time, CEUs, and strong licensing support.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 5x8s, flexible days

Outpatient ortho PT role (2+ years’ experience) with holiday coverage as needed and vehicle required. Includes weekly pay, full medical, 401(k) match, housing options, and license reimbursement.

Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC

The Good Life MedStaff, LLC Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Day‑shift outpatient PT contract with a traveler‑focused agency. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 days

CT Tech role with guaranteed stipend payments for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call, plus Coast’s usual medical/vision/dental and housing support.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Day‑shift PT contract in rehab/outpatient. Coast highlights stipend guarantees on facility call‑offs and a full traveler benefits package.

Employer: ARMStaffing

ARMStaffing Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Oncology‑focused outpatient PT role treating cancer‑related impairments with 45‑minute evals and 30–45‑minute treatments. Includes medical benefits and company‑matched 401(k).

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Skyline Med Staff, LLC Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Outpatient PT with a top‑rated, woman‑owned travel agency. Offers health insurance, tax‑free stipends, referral bonuses, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing

Synergy Medical Staffing Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days

Outpatient PT contract with a recruiter‑concierge model. Benefits include 401(k) with up to 5% match from day one, full medical/dental/vision, weekly pay, CE, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, ~14 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Outpatient PT with flexible 5x8 schedule (Mon–Fri or Tues–Sat). Pride offers weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and cancellation protection.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

AMN Healthcare Allied Location: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8‑hr days

Echo Sonographer role with pay range $2,388–$2,461/week, requiring 2 years’ experience, RDCS‑AE or RCS, and BLS. AMN includes medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing support, and free CE.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply or message a recruiter while the posting is still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.