undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Keene
🏥 Keene, NH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles
12 days ago
Keene’s healthcare scene is buzzing with travel contracts and flexible roles, especially for allied health, PTs, RNs, and psych NPs. If you’re open to travel or a new full-time spot, there’s a lot here with strong weekly pay and solid benefits.
Travel Echo Technologist – $3,127/week
- Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days
- Under EKG/EEG/ECHO supervision, you’ll scan patients of all ages in a small community hospital. 2+ years Echo experience, ARDMS (RDCS), all age groups, and your own vehicle are required.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,745/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts
- Echo Tech role in a non‑invasive cardiology lab doing 2D, M‑mode, and Doppler studies. Comes with weekly pay, housing or stipend, health insurance, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,917/week
- Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days
- Echo Tech role focused on detailed cardiac imaging of chambers, walls, and valves. ALOIS highlights industry‑leading pay, housing stipends, and CE credits for “warriors in scrubs.”
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,827/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days
- Echo Tech contract with a Joint Commission–accredited agency offering day‑one health, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel reimbursements.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,797/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days
- Cardiac Sonographer (Echo Tech) role supporting advanced cardiovascular care. Includes day‑one medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing stipends, loyalty and referral bonuses, and licensure reimbursement.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,918/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days
- Echo Tech position doing advanced echocardiograms and assisting with result interpretation. Trustaff offers industry‑leading pay, guaranteed weekly hours, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with match.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $754/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10 hrs/week, days
- Radiation Therapist role with a light weekly hour load, ideal if you want extra flexibility. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, referral bonuses, and 24/7 support.
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP)
- Employer: CHE Behavioral Health Services
- Location: Keene, NH (long‑term care/rehab sites)
- Type: Full‑time or Part‑time, weekdays only
- PMHNP or experienced PA role with no nights, weekends, or on‑call, steady caseloads, and work in SNFs, rehab, and assisted living. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision (FT), 401(k) with match, malpractice, and free CEUs.
Travel Labor & Delivery RN – $3,377–$3,577/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x12s (days or nights)
- L&D RN at an 86‑bed acute care hospital using Epic. Aya provides day‑one premium benefits, 401(k) match, paid housing or stipend, sick time, CEUs, and strong licensing support.
Physical Therapist – Travel Contract
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 5x8s, flexible days
- Outpatient ortho PT role (2+ years’ experience) with holiday coverage as needed and vehicle required. Includes weekly pay, full medical, 401(k) match, housing options, and license reimbursement.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,122/week
- Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Day‑shift outpatient PT contract with a traveler‑focused agency. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,947/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 days
- CT Tech role with guaranteed stipend payments for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call, plus Coast’s usual medical/vision/dental and housing support.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,427/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Day‑shift PT contract in rehab/outpatient. Coast highlights stipend guarantees on facility call‑offs and a full traveler benefits package.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,399/week
- Employer: ARMStaffing
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Oncology‑focused outpatient PT role treating cancer‑related impairments with 45‑minute evals and 30–45‑minute treatments. Includes medical benefits and company‑matched 401(k).
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,347/week
- Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Outpatient PT with a top‑rated, woman‑owned travel agency. Offers health insurance, tax‑free stipends, referral bonuses, and 24/7 recruiter support.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,557/week
- Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 days
- Outpatient PT contract with a recruiter‑concierge model. Benefits include 401(k) with up to 5% match from day one, full medical/dental/vision, weekly pay, CE, and license reimbursement.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,447/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, ~14 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Outpatient PT with flexible 5x8 schedule (Mon–Fri or Tues–Sat). Pride offers weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and cancellation protection.
Cardiovascular Non‑Invasive Technologist – Echo Sonographer
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Keene, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8‑hr days
- Echo Sonographer role with pay range $2,388–$2,461/week, requiring 2 years’ experience, RDCS‑AE or RCS, and BLS. AMN includes medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing support, and free CE.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply or message a recruiter while the posting is still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.