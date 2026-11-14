🚧 Overnight water work & detours in downtown Keene Utility work continues downtown, with several impacts around Central Square the week of Monday, November 16 – Friday, November 20: Overnight water main work Wed, Nov 18 – Thu, Nov 19, 7:00 PM–6:00 AM : Final water main connections at Washington St and Roxbury St .

: Final water main connections at and . Water will be shut off 9:00 PM–5:00 AM for buildings on the east side of Central Square and nearby buildings on Washington St and Roxbury St (those affected have been notified). Parking changes (Nov 16–20) Several spaces on the north, east, and west sides of Central Square closed 7:00 AM through end of workday .

closed . Any space blocked by orange cones or barriers is No Parking. Traffic detours (Nov 16–19) Roxbury St/Central Square intersection closed ; traffic detoured via Franklin St and Beaver St .

; traffic detoured via and . Northbound Washington St detoured via Court St and Mechanic St .

detoured via and . Temporary lane shifts/closures on Main St between Water St and Central Square. Questions? Contact George Downing at (603) 757-2105 or gdowning@keenenh.gov, or Bill Siemer at (603) 352-6550.

More Info: 11/13/26 Downtown Project Update: Overnight Water ...