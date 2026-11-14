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Keene
🚧 Downtown Keene water shutoffs & detours Nov 16–20
12 days ago
🚧 Overnight water work & detours in downtown Keene
Utility work continues downtown, with several impacts around Central Square the week of Monday, November 16 – Friday, November 20:
Overnight water main work
- Wed, Nov 18 – Thu, Nov 19, 7:00 PM–6:00 AM: Final water main connections at Washington St and Roxbury St.
- Water will be shut off 9:00 PM–5:00 AM for buildings on the east side of Central Square and nearby buildings on Washington St and Roxbury St (those affected have been notified).
Parking changes (Nov 16–20)
- Several spaces on the north, east, and west sides of Central Square closed 7:00 AM through end of workday.
- Any space blocked by orange cones or barriers is No Parking.
Traffic detours (Nov 16–19)
- Roxbury St/Central Square intersection closed; traffic detoured via Franklin St and Beaver St.
- Northbound Washington St detoured via Court St and Mechanic St.
- Temporary lane shifts/closures on Main St between Water St and Central Square.
Questions? Contact George Downing at (603) 757-2105 or gdowning@keenenh.gov, or Bill Siemer at (603) 352-6550.
More Info: 11/13/26 Downtown Project Update: Overnight Water ...
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