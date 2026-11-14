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🚧 Keene road work and closures for week of Nov 16, 2026
🚧 Road work and closures in Keene: week of Nov 16, 2026
Here’s what’s planned by Keene Public Works this week:
George Street Bridge – Starting Mon, Nov 16, the contractor will keep working on site cleanup and utility work. George Street stays closed, with traffic detoured. This phase should last about 3 more weeks before a winter shutdown.
Elm Street (near 456 Elm, across from Timberlane Dr.) – Starting Mon, Nov 16 at 8:00 AM, crews will install a new water main. Traffic will be shifted for two-way or alternating one-way traffic. Work runs through the week, with normal traffic back each evening.
Marlboro Street (Main St to Eastern Ave) – On Thu, Nov 19, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, crews will add pavement markings. A maintenance parking ban will be in effect on this stretch, and traffic will be alternating one-way.
For Central Square and Main Street, see the separate Downtown Construction press release.
Questions? Contact Keene Public Works at 603-352-6550 or PWInfo@KeeneNH.gov.
More Info: Construction Project Updates - Week of 11/16/26 - ...
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