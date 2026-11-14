🚧 Road work and closures in Keene: week of Nov 16, 2026

Here’s what’s planned by Keene Public Works this week:

George Street Bridge – Starting Mon, Nov 16, the contractor will keep working on site cleanup and utility work. George Street stays closed, with traffic detoured. This phase should last about 3 more weeks before a winter shutdown.

Elm Street (near 456 Elm, across from Timberlane Dr.) – Starting Mon, Nov 16 at 8:00 AM, crews will install a new water main. Traffic will be shifted for two-way or alternating one-way traffic. Work runs through the week, with normal traffic back each evening.